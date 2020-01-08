Maha govt removes BJP MLA Prashant Thakur as Cidco chairman

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has removed BJP MLA Prashant Thakur as chairman of Cidco, which is building the Navi Mumbai international airport with a private player. An order cancelling appointment of Thakur was issued by the state Urban Development Department on Tuesday.

Thakur, who represents Panvel assembly seat in Raigad district bordering Mumbai, had quit the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the 2014 Assembly elections. He was appointed to the board of Cidco (City and Industrial Development Corporation) and was later made its chairman on September 4, 2018 by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Thakur retained his seat in the 2019 Assembly polls. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which came to power in November last year, comprises the Sena, NCP and Congress as ruling constituents, while Uddhav Thackeray is chief minister.

The greenfield international airport is a public-private partnership venture in which the GVK-led Mumbai International Airport has a 74 per cent stake with Cidco, the Maharashtra government's nodal agency for the project, holding the remaining 26 per cent..

