Police gets vital leads on identities of masked men who attacked students at JNU; on verge of cracking case: Govt sources.

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Arjun Munda and BVP Rao are in the race to become the president of the Archery Association of India AAI as the body on Wednesday released the list of validly nominated candidates. Munda is from the Jharkhand Archery Association while Rao is...
HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday advised JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to increase communication with students, take the faculty into confidence and facilitate the semester registration process, days after violence ran amok on the...
In a new statement issued a few hours after the plane crash that took place near Tehran airport which left no survivors, the Ukrainian embassy here omitted the mention of engine failure as a cause of the tragic incident. On Wednesday mornin...
Realty major Lodha Group has said its sales bookings rose by 30 per cent to nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal. The group is also planning to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore this calendar year by monetising commercial asse...