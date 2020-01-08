Kashmir remains freezing cold though sun shines after 3 days

The night temperature in Kashmir stayed close to freezing point on Wednesday due to recent snowfall, as sun shone on the Valley after three days. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius last night, almost same as previous night, an official of the MET department said.

The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius last night, 1.6 notches down from Tuesday. The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius – nearly two notches up from minus 3.9 degrees Celsius Tuesday, he said.

The official said Qazigund – the gateway town to the Valley - in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius. Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registering a minimum of minus 2.2 degree Celsius, the official said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. 'Chillai-Kalan' began on December 21 and ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). PTI MIJ TIR

