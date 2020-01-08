Minor boy rapes 7-year-old girl in MP village

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Wednesday, police said. According to the complaint, the minor boy lured the girl to his house and raped her when no one was around, civil line police post (Kotwali police station) in-charge Shrikrishna Singh Mawai said.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a district hospital, Mawai said, adding that the police are on the look out for the boy who is at large. The absconding accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.