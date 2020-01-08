Haryana govt signs MoU in field of tourism, crafts with British Council

The Haryana government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Council, India aimed at strengthening the relations between India and the UK and to promote tourism. The MoU was signed in the presence of Haryana Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal and North India Director of British Council Tom Birtwistle here.

Pal said the three-year agreement was signed in the field of tourism and crafts. The MoU was signed between the Surajkund Mela Authority and the British Council, he said.

Describing the MoU as a "milestone" in the history of the annual Surajkund Mela, the minister said the fair, which will be held from February 1 to 16 in Faridabad, will enable Haryana to gain more popularity globally. He said the British Council will organise several programmes such as training of artisans and development of business models for them in association with Haryana.

Birtwistle expressed happiness over the agreement with the Surajkund Mela Authority, saying it will give the craftsmen of the two countries an opportunity to showcase their talent at an international platform.

