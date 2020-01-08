Earmark 10% budget in all departments for promotion of tribal affairs: J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed the finance department to earmark a minimum of 10 per cent of the budget in all departments for the promotion of tribal affairs. The Lt Governor passed the direction while reviewing the functioning of the department of tribal affairs in a meeting here, an official said.

During the meeting, Murmu passed various directions pertaining to the welfare of tribal communities and set a timeline of three months for the implementation of these directions, the spokesperson said. At the meeting, it was pointed out that the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry has released Rs 30.10 crore in December as special assistance to the tribal sub-plan and under Article 275(1) of the Constitution for the development of infrastructure and other tribal welfare initiatives.

Murmu said the promotion of tribal affairs needed a focused attention and directed the finance department for a minimum of 10 per cent of the annual budget in all departments dedicated towards the promotion of tribal welfare schemes. The Lt governor directed the officers to roll out a mechanism for the creation of special posts or some alternative mechanism for looking after the tribal affairs at the District level.

He directed for construction of bunkers in the shelling-prone areas along the international border and Line of Control. He reviewed the facilities available in the Tribal Hostels in J&K and directed for providing all the basic amenities to the inmates, the spokesman said adding Murmu asked the officers to monitor the enrolment and dropout of the tribal students in educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor emphasised on enhancing capacity building and skill development among the tribal communities and directed for reviewing of enrolment of tribal students in ITIs and other skill development institutions.

