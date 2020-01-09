1 dead in Patparganj fire

A 25-year-old man died in a fire at a printing press in the busy Patparganj Industrial Area of Delhi early Thursday, police and fire department officials said. A call to report the fire was received at 2.38 am after which more than 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said, adding the fire was brought under control by 8 am.

After that, a search was done to see if anyone was trapped in the building, he said. The cooling process is now underway.

He said the fire had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building, except the basement. Police said they received information about fire at Kaveri printing press at 2:45 am, when the manager Yogesh called them. The press owners have been identified as Atul and Anuj Goyal, residents of Sukhdev Vihar, they said.

The man who died in the fire has been identified as Phool Dev, from Bihar, who used to work as a help there. Dev went inside the building in the night to sleep before the fire started and died due to suffocation, the fire department official said. The body has been kept at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and the post-mortem will be done once the family reaches here, police said.

