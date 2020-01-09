AP CM launches Rs 6,318 cr 'Amma Vodi' scheme for indigent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched his government's flagship programme 'Amma Vodi' scheme meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. Marking the launch, Reddy pressed a button on a laptop to credit an annual financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15,000 each into the accounts of around 43 lakh mothers for the benefit of 82 lakh children in the state.

Addressing a well-attended gathering in Chittoor, about 70 kms from here, Reddy said Rs 6,318 crore has today been released for the benefit of around 43 lakh mothers, under the scheme, to educate their 82 lakh children in the state this year. The Amma Vodi scheme is a first of its kind in the country to bring about historical changes in the education system of the state of AP, he noted.

He also said his government was determined to revamp infrastructure in the government educational institutions and as part of it with an allocated budget of Rs 14,000 crore, it would take-up modernisation works in 45,000 government schools, 471 Junior colleges, 148 degree colleges and hostels in a phased manner. He announced that English was going to be medium of instruction from class 1 to class 6 in all government schools from this academic year and accordingly it would be extended annually to take class 10 board education in English medium in 4 years.

By spending about Rs 360 crore, the mid day meal scheme being implemented in government's schools was also going to be redecorated with a better menu, enhancing the quality of food with modification daily, he said. The Chief Minister also declared fee reimbursement for all SC, ST, BC, EBC, Kapu, Differently Abled, Minority and economically poor students pursuing UG and PG degree, polytechnic and engineering courses in the state..

