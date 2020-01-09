Health ministry clears proposal to establish AIIMS in place of Darbhanga Medical College Hospital

Seeking clarification from Bihar government that the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital is not a heritage building, the Union Health Ministry is all set to commission a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state by replacing Darbhanga Medical College Hospital. "In the latest communication with the State government, we have been told that the building of Darbhanga Medical College Hospital is not a heritage building," a government source said. The existing infrastructure of DMC hospital which falls within 200 acres of land would the upgraded to build up new AIIMS.

According to the health ministry official, the proposal will be sent to the cabinet and by the end of the year, the process for developing the second AIIMS would being. Recently, the union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan cleared the proposal for establishing a new AIIMS.

The upcoming AIIMS would be a medical college too wherein aspiring medical students can get an education in MBBS, PG, and super speciality courses. The Bihar government has also communicated: "For connecting the medical campus with NH-57 and requirement of 75 acres of land will be provided by the State government within six months' time. In regard to the 25 acres of land where a railway track passes within the campus, hence, to connect the other side of the land with the main campus, the state government would construct the overbridge for smooth connectivity," said the official. (ANI)

