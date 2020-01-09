Maha: Man absconds with toddler daughter, threatens suicide

A case has been registered against a Mira Road resident for allegedly kidnapping his two-year-old daughter with the intention of killing her, police said on Thursday The offence was registered based on a complaint by the man's estranged wife, who alleged that he had kidnapped their daughter on Tuesday, an official said. The 24-year-old complainant had separated from her 39 -year-old husband last year, he said.

While the woman and the child lived with an acquaintance at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, the alleged accused lived with the complainant's sister, he added. On January 7, the accused offered to look after his daughter when the complainant had come to drop the child off at her sister's house, the official said.

Later when the complainant called her husband, she found that he had left the house with their child and messaged her saying they both were going to commit suicide. The accused subsequently switched off his phone and has remained untraceable since, the official said.

An offence under section 364 (abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a frantic search is on for the father-daughter duo the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.