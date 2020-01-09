MP: Man held for killing wife, mother-in-law

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law following a family dispute, police said. The police arrested Sandeep Soni for killing his wife Neetu (28) and his mother-in-law Padma (50) at their home in Dwarkapuri area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra said.

The accused had attacked the victims using a knife and washing paddle on Wednesday night, he added. The couple had got married in 2016, but after the birth of their daughter, the accused started assaulting his wife everyday.

Fed up of the frequent abuse, Neetu had started living with her parents and had even filed an FIR against the accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.