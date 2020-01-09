Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Man held for killing wife, mother-in-law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:23 IST
MP: Man held for killing wife, mother-in-law

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law following a family dispute, police said. The police arrested Sandeep Soni for killing his wife Neetu (28) and his mother-in-law Padma (50) at their home in Dwarkapuri area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra said.

The accused had attacked the victims using a knife and washing paddle on Wednesday night, he added. The couple had got married in 2016, but after the birth of their daughter, the accused started assaulting his wife everyday.

Fed up of the frequent abuse, Neetu had started living with her parents and had even filed an FIR against the accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

EU's top judge warns Poland over overhaul of judiciary

Europes top judge issued a veiled warning to Poland on Thursday over its overhaul of the judiciary, saying there is no place in the European Union for countries that do not have independent courts. Koen Lenaerts, President of the European C...

Do away with GST on services by microfinance companies: Industry's Budget wish-list

Microfinance industry body Sa-Dhan in its wish-list for Budget 2020-21 has urged the government to do away with levy of goods and services tax GST on the services provided by the sector. Highlighting the key demands, Sa-Dhan Executive Direc...

China rejects Trump's call to break away from Iran deal

China on Thursday rejected US President Donald Trumps call to break away from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and work for a new one, saying the agreement is a hard won outcome adopted by the UN and all parties should abide by it. Chinese For...

Delhi: Protester injured during march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding removal of JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students on Thursday held a protest demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor following the violence in the varsity on January 5. They held a protest at Mandi House demanding the removal of the universitys Vic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020