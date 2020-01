PM Modi greets Jaishankar on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his 65th birthday, saying he has distinguished himself as a strategic mind.

"Dr Jaishankar has distinguished himself as an outstanding civil servant and strategic mind. He is energetically working towards further strengthening India's foreign policy. Wishing him a long and healthy life in India's service," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Jaishankar, the former foreign secretary, was inducted into the Union Cabinet when the Modi government returned to power in May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

