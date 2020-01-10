Investigating three cases in connection with JNU violence, says SIT head DCP Joy Tirkey

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa and SIT chief DCP Dr Joy Tirkey held a press conference to explain the chronology of events in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. "The investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with JNU violence incident is being done by Crime Branch. But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated," Randhawa said at the press conference on Friday.

Further head of the SIT investigating the incident said that a total of three cases were being investigated by the police team. "Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by us. JNU administration decided to start the online registration of students from Jan 1-5. JNU Students' Union including Students Front of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Federation (DSF) were against it," SIT chief, DCP Joy Tirkey said.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

