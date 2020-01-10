Bandh disrupts normal life in Malkangiri district

Normal life was disrupted in Odishas Malkangiri district on Friday due to a shutdown called by Congress and other outfits demanding immediate action in connection with the recent death of the personal assistant of the District Collector. While shops and business establishments remained shut, vehicular movement came to a grinding halt in the tribal dominated district during the 12-hour bandh called by Congress and backed by some local outfits.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of the shutdown which remained peaceful with no report of violence from any part of the district, Additional Superintendent of Police U C Nayak said. A large number of Congress activists led by former MP Pradip Majhi staged picketing at several locations of the district headquarters town here and staged blockade to enforce the bandh.

Majhi alleged that district collector Manish Agarwal was responsible for the death of his PA Deba Narayan Panda, and claimed that government employees and junior officials are under tremendous mental stress due to harassment. Officials holding lower positions are being humiliated and harassed by their seniors and the death of Malkangiri Collectors PA Deba Narayan Panda is an example, claimed Majhi.

Panda had gone missing on December 27 and his body was recovered from a reservoir, about seven km from the Malkangiri Collectorate, the next day..

