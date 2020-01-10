PSA against 26 people in JK revoked

The Jammu and Kashmir home department has revoked the stringent Public Safety Act against 26 people who are lodged in various jails in the newly-carved out union territory, officials said on Friday.

This is seen as an attempt by the union territory administration to ease the situation in the region.

These people were picked up and booked under the PSA after the Centre's decision on August 5 last year to revoke special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two union territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

