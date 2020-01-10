Fishermen take out boat rally against CAA Kozhikode, Jan 10 (PTI): Hundreds of fishermen staged a novel protest from nearby Chaliyam against the Citizenship Amendment Act, sailing their boats with the national flag tied at the bows of the vessels and shouting slogans against the CAA. Named 'water march,' the boat rally was held from Chaliyam Jankar Jetty to Feroke puthiyapaalam (New Bridge) and back on Friday evening.

The video of the unique protest has now gone viral on the social media. "In order to sustain our countrys religious diversity, we request everyone and all fishermen, irrespective of the religion they belong to, to participate with their boats, a pamphlet issued by the organisers read.

The fishermen also held aloft placards against the CAA as their boats cruised through the five kilometer long distance in the Chaliyar river. The organisers said the protest was against the "centre's move to deny citizenship to one community on the basis of their religion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

