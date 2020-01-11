PM expresses grief over death of people in UP bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of several people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

Twenty people were feared killed on Friday in a massive fire that broke out following a collision between a private sleeper bus and a truck in the UP district, said police.

"Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the kin of the dead, and wish the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

