Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM expresses grief over death of people in UP bus accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 08:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 08:54 IST
PM expresses grief over death of people in UP bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of several people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

Twenty people were feared killed on Friday in a massive fire that broke out following a collision between a private sleeper bus and a truck in the UP district, said police.

"Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the kin of the dead, and wish the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Larkin carries Wings past Senators in shootout

Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal, then added the only goal during the shootout as the host Detroit Red Wings handed the Ottawa Senators their sixth consecutive loss, 3-2 on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi had the other goal for the Red Wings, a...

US World Cup star Rapinoe slams IOC 'no protest' policy

Los Angeles, Jan 11 AFP United States World Cup icon Megan Rapinoe Friday vowed that athletes will not be silenced after the International Olympic Committee warned against political protests at the Tokyo Games. So much being done about the ...

UPDATE 4-'Traumatized' Puerto Ricans rocked by more strong quakes

Two strong aftershocks collapsed homes and cracked walls in Puerto Rico on Friday as the Caribbean island tried to recover from its worst earthquake in more than a century. The first quake of magnitude 5.2 struck at 626 p.m. 526 p.m. EST, f...

WRAPUP 9-Washington turns down Iraqi call to remove troops

Washington on Friday spurned an Iraqi request to prepare to pull out its troops, amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions after the U.S. killing of an Iranian commander in Baghdad, and said it was exploring a possible expansion of NATOs presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020