Brown sugar seized, three persons arrested

Police has seized 275 gm of brown sugar and arrested three persons from West Bengal's Malda district, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police, Alok Rajoria said acting on a tip-off a police team led by sub-inspector Soumyajit Mallik raided Baishnabnagar school ground on Friday night and detained three persons.

The police team seized 275 gm of brown sugar, two mobile phones from the possession of the three persons, the SP said. A case has been lodged at the Baishnabnagar police station under the NDPS Act and the three arrested persons would be produced before a court on Saturday, the SP added.

