Khelo India will be very successful, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed confidence that the third edition of 'Khelo India' event in Guwahati will be very successful.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to the media on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed confidence that the third edition of 'Khelo India' event in Guwahati will be very successful. Speaking to the media, Sarma said: "The 'Khelo India' event has already seen a grand inauguration. In the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju, the event started with a grand opening. I believe that this event will be very successful, and players will get a big opportunity to show their talent."

He further stated that sports in the north-east states have come a long way in recent years, and many talented players have recently emerged from the region. "The future of sports in the north-east areas is very bright," he said.

Earlier, the CEO of Khelo India, Avinash Joshi had said that the event was going to be India's biggest multi-disciplinary sporting event. "This is going to be India's biggest multi-disciplinary sporting event. All the preparation is done and some games have started. We expect that people of Assam and all over India will appreciate it and will like it," Joshi said.

The 'Khelo India Youth Games 2020' event began in Guwahati yesterday, which saw the participation of around 6,500 athletes across 20 sporting events. (ANI)

