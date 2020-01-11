PM Narendra Modi likely to spend Saturday night at Belur Math,
PM Narendra Modi likely to spend Saturday night at Belur Math,the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, during his two-dayvisit to Kolkata: Mission officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Belur Math
- Ramakrishna Mission
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister lying continuously, it's dangerous for country: Bhupesh Baghel, Congress news
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Pejawar math seer. "A
PM Narendra Modi has made it a point to take care of families of security personnel while they guard nation: Home Minister Amit Shah.
BJP will form govt in Delhi under leadership of Narendra Modi: party president Amit Shah