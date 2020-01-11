Left Menu
Modi likely to spend Saturday night at Belur Math

  PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 11-01-2020 12:33 IST
  Created: 11-01-2020 12:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to spend Saturday night at Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, officials of the Mission said. As per earlier itinerary, Modi was scheduled to spend Saturday night at the Raj Bhavan here, he said.

"There is a slight change in the schedule. Earlier, the PM was not scheduled to stay here. But now, we have been told by the Special Protection Group (SPG) in-charge of his security that the PM may spend the night in our Math," a senior official of the Mission told PTI. Modi is scheduled to arrive here later in the day on a two-day visit, during which he will attend sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust and hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee..

