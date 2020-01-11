Guj: Coast Guard rescues ailing Burmese man from ship

The Indian Coast Guard evacuated an ailing Burmese national from a merchant vessel off Porbandar coast in Gujarat, an official release said on Saturday. A Coast Guard ship carried out the medical evacuation of Myanmar native Myo San from MV Fortune Wing on Friday evening, following an alert from the Maritime Rescue Co- ordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC), it stated.

"On receiving the information, ICG ship C-445 sailed out at 1 pm for medical evacuation, which was carried out 78 nautical miles off Porbandar coast at 6.45 pm," the release said. San was disembarked at Coast Guard jetty and handed over to a local agent at the midnight in a stable condition, after which he was shifted to Rajkot, it said.

