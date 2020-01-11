PM condoles death of Kannada scholar Chidananda Murthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of noted Kannada scholar and activist M Chidananda Murthy. Murthy passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday. He was 88.

The prime minister said Murthy was a doyen of culture and literature. His passion towards Kannada language was noteworthy and so were his efforts to preserve unique aspects of our rich history, Modi said.

"His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

