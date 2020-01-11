PM Modi arrives in Kolkata on two-day visit, protests outside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday arrived in the city on a two day-visit amidst protests against Citizenship Amendment Act outisde the airport. Modi was greeted by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other senior BJP leaders.

Modi, who will be in Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday, is scheduled to attend the function marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust on January 12 and other programmes. From the airport he is likely to take a helicopter to Royal Calcutta Turf Club(RCTC) and from there go to the Raj Bhawan.

Hundreds of protesters staged demonstrations at the crossing outside airport gate number one despite strict security. Demonstrations were also held in various other parts of the state against Modi's visit to the city during the day.

