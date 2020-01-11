Raj govt withdraws decision to give temporary bar licences to hotels in view of 'public sentiment'

Rajasthan government has withdrawn its decision taken last week to give temporary bar licences to hotels and restaurants on 30-foot-wide roads in view of "public sentiment", Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday, after activists slammed the move as encouraging liquor consumption. The government had issued a notification on changes made to bar license rules last week, which paved way for hotels and restaurants on 30-foot-wide roads getting temporary bar licences.

The decision was immediately criticised by several social activists and organisations, who said it will encourage liquor consumption. Following the protest, Gehlot asked officials to withdraw the notification on Friday. The chief minister also asked them to prepare a plan for effective reforms and transparency in excise system, according to an official statement.

On Saturday, he told reporters the decision to withdraw the notification was taken "in view of public sentiment." Gehlot said he was aware that some liquor shops remain open even after 8 pm, the closure time, and the government was trying to curb the practice.

He said his government's focus was on making Rajasthan a leading state in healthcare services and, therefore, the government has launched the 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign. "When we are talking about healthy Rajasthan, how can we talk about opening new liquor outlets," he said.

