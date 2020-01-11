Committed to protecting language, literature of indigenous

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said his government is committed to protecting and upholding the language and literature of the indigenous communities and has taken initiatives for it. Sonowal, while addressing an event of the All Rabha Students' Union at Dudhnoi in Goalpara district which is part of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, said his government has taken steps to safeguard the constitutional rights of the autonomous councils.

"We have announced one-time financial assistance to Asom Sahitya Sabha and all the indigenous literary bodies of the state. "Under the 'Bhasa Gaurav Achoni' initiative, my government is committed to promoting and preserving the language and literature of the indigenous people," he said.

Sonowal said after coming to power in the state, a programme named 'Sahodar' was organised which provided a platform to nearly 70 big and small communities to come together and exchange ideas. "The congregation was a manifestation of our government's commitment towards safeguarding the rights, privileges and interests of the indigenous communities, which we have been pursuing during all these years," he said.

The chief minister said the Assam government has recently adopted a land policy and will soon bring a new legislation to protect the interests and rights of the indigenous communities over land. "Indigenous people need not worry as the BJP-led government is duty-bound to secure their interests," Sonowal said.

The state had witnessed pitched protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state government has decided to set up a campus of the Assam Agricultural University in Goalpara district, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.