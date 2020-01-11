Gehlot asks collectors to give compensation to farmers affected by locust attacks

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to provide relief to farmers for loss to crops due to locust attacks. He directed collectors of the affected districts to submit the 'gurdawari' or loss assessment report at the earliest and to start distribution of compensation to the affected farmers in the next three days.

The CM held a video conference with the collectors of districts where locusts have damaged crops and also reviewed the works being carried out for locust control, a statement said. The collectors of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh attended the video conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.