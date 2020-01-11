City industrialists meet PM

Leading industrialists of the city on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the state. Delegates of the Indian Chamber of Commrerce(ICC) and Merchants Chamber of Commerce(MCC) met the prime minister separately at the Raj Bhavan and submitted pre-budget memoranda to him.

They also gave their suggestion on reviving the economy. ICC was represented by industrialists Sanjiv Goenka, Harsh Neotia, Aditya Agarwal and Mayank Jalan, while the MCC delegation was led by Sunil Kanoria and its president Vivek Gupta.

ICC director general Rajeev Singh told PTI that the meeting lasted 20 minutes and the prime minister gave a patient hearing to the suggestions relating to boosting the economy with focus on the east and north-east. Modi had a ten-minute interaction with the MCC representatives and discussed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, sources in the body said..

