There was normalcy in Srinagar, the way it was before Aug 5: Philippines envoy

Philippines ambassador to India Ramon Bagatsing Jr, who was part of the delegation that went to the Valley on a two-day visit, said the visit was informative and eye-opener and there was normalcy in Srinagar "the way it was before August 5". "It was very informative trip and an eye-opener for me. What I saw the other day was basically the same as what I saw on July 30. People were on the streets, shops were open, the market was streaming with people. The traffic was the usual self. It appears that there was normalcy, the way Srinagar was before August 5," Bagatsing told ANI.

The government had in August repealed Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir after parliament adopted a resolution. Jammu and Kashmir was also bifurcated into two union territories. The envoy said the visit to Jammu and Kashmir was a learning process.

"What was important was that we got to meet a cross section of society of Srinagar and Kashmir- political leaders, civil society members and others. It was the sentiment of moving on," he said. The envoy was among 15 head of foreign missions who went to Srinagar and Jammu earlier this week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.