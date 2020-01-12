Will help 25 Pakistani Hindu refugees resettle in Muzaffarnagar village, says BJP MLA

A BJP MLA has said he would facilitate the resettlement of 25 Hindu Pakistani refugees in Kawal village here and has given financial assistance to five of them The 25 Hindu Pakistanis are living in a refugee camp in the national capital.

Five of the refugees, who had come to India after allegedly facing religious persecution in Pakistan, on Saturday met Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini here. After the meeting, Saini told reporters that he gave five of them Rs 5,000 each as assistance and also assured them that he will facilitate their resettlement in Kawal village.

Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Three youths were killed in Kawal village following which riots broke out in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas, claiming 60 lives and displacing over 40,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.