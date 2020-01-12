Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn attacks UP govt over Noida loot-murder case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 16:43 IST
Oppn attacks UP govt over Noida loot-murder case

The Opposition on Sunday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the murder of a private firm employee in Noida last week, with the Congress and the BSP accusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dispensation of laxity and indifference. Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Greater Noida's 5th Avenue Gaur City, was returning from work in Gurgaon on the night of January 7 when he was shot dead after being robbed of his SUV, wallet, laptop and other belongings, police had said.

Around 10.30 pm, he had called up his wife to inform her that he was at Parthala Chowk and would reach home in five minutes, they had said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Chandel's family should get justice at the earliest.

"Gaurav Chandel, who worked as a manager, was murdered by criminals in Noida. The government action in this loot-and-murder case has been lax so far," she tweeted in Hindi. "If the morale of criminals in a place like Noida is so high, what will be the situation in the whole of UP," she asked.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati asked the Yogi government to pay attention to issues of crime control and maintenance of law and order. "Public anger is continuously rising across the entire region due to the government's cover-up and indifference in the Gaurav Chandel murder case in Noida. It will be better if the UP government gives up this kind of laxity in matters of crime control and law and order and gives proper attention to public welfare," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Chandel was found unconscious around 4 am on January 8 along a service road between Parthala Chowk and Hindon Vihar. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police had said. His family alleged that they approached the local Cherry County police post but they got no help.

Later, they reached Bisrakh police station where they requested that Chandel's phone be put on surveillance but the officials there kept dilly-dallying the matter, saying the case did not fall in their jurisdiction, and two crucial hours were wasted, they said. Over the past week, protests have been held in Greater Noida (West) to demand 'Justice for Gaurav Chandel'.

According to officials, a station house officer and three sub-inspectors of a police station in Greater Noida have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with a loot-and-murder case. A sub-inspector in charge of Cherry County police post in Greater Noida (West) has also been taken off duty for an "unsatisfactory" work approach, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

9 Afghan nationals held in Delhi heroin racket bust: NCB

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Jan 12 PT Nine Afghan nationals have been arrested and over 1.6 kg of high grade heroin has been seized from them during an international drug syndicate bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Sunday.The NCB s...

WRAPUP 5-Protests erupt again in Iran after admission of plane strike

Protesters piled pressure on Irans leadership on Sunday with demands for top authorities to quit after the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner at a time when it had feared U.S. strikes. They are lying ...

Senior J-K Police officer arrested along with 2 terrorists whom he was ferrying in Kashmir Valley

A senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said here on Sunday. Kashmir Inspector ...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.30 PM

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5 pm. KL-LDALL FLATS DEMOLITION Demolition drive against 4 Kochi illegal flats over Kochi Sending a strong message to violators of environmental norms, the Supreme Court-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020