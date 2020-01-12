Left Menu
Thousands rally demanding justice for Gaurav Chandel, better security in Gr Noida (West)

  • PTI
  • Noida
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 21:10 IST
Thousands of Greater Noida (West) residents on Sunday took to the streets demanding enhanced security in the region, as they came out in a rally to demand arrest of Gaurav Chandel's killers. The family members of Chandel did not attend the rally that started around noon from 1 Murti roundabout and proceeded to 4 Murti roundabout before culminating at Gaur City, covering a distance of about 5 km.

Greater Noida (West) is also known as Noida Extension, with several high-rise apartments housing thousands of people. A prayer ceremony was also held for Gaur City resident Chandel, whose body was recovered along a service road between Parthala Chowk and Hindon Vihar around 4 am on January 7. The police suspect it was a loot and murder case as Chandel's car, an SUV, his mobile phone and other belongings including a laptop, were missing.

As the rally took place on Sunday, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh handed over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased, who worked as a manager in a private firm in Gurgaon. "A cheque of Rs 20 lakh has been handed over to the family and their other demands have been noted by the administration," Singh said.

The residents demanded enhanced police patrolling in the area and installation of CCTV cameras, condemning poor law and order situation. The rally was mobilized by the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA), said its president Abhishek Kumar.

"We are now writing a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Our main demand is that the killers of Chandel be arrested at the earliest. His wife, Preeti, be given a government job. His family be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore," Kumar said. He added, "A number of other demands including proper lighting on streets, CCTV cameras at crucial locations are being put forward. We are also requesting for some more police posts and one more police station, and the number of police personnel be increased in the area."

Chandel's death had led to massive outrage among citizens over law and order situation and policing in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Two days ago, the SHO along with three sub-inspectors of Bisrakh police station were suspended for dereliction of duty and lax approach towards work. Chandel's wife and some neighbors had approached the Bisrakh police station around midnight of January 7 to seek help in tracing his number. The police there wasted two hours dilly-dallying the matter, citing jurisdiction issues, and Chandel's body was recovered with injuries around 4 am, the family has alleged.

