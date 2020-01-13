All India News Schedule For Monday, Jan 13

* Opposition parties to meet on NRC, CAA

* Nine-judge SC bench to hear reference on issue of entry of women in Sabarimala Temple

NATIONAL BUREAU

* Meeting of opposition parties on NRC, CAA and NPR as well as on current political situation in country at 3 PM. * Briefing by IAF on R-Day parade at noon.

NCR BUREAU

* Media interaction by Special Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi at 12.30 pm * Protest by JNU students outside police headquarters at 2:30 pm

* Jamia students to gherao VC's office at noon.

LEGAL BUREAU

SUPREME COURT

* Nine-judge bench to hear reference on Sabarimala Temple entry issue

* Hearing on issues related to rise in child rape cases * Tata And Nusli Wadia matter

* Karti Chidambaram’s ED case * Several orders and fresh PILs

DELHI HIGH COURT

* PIL for inspecting VVPAT EVMs paper slips used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

* VVIP Chopper money laundering case:Christian Michel Jame's bail plea * FB, Google and Twitter pleas against HC order to globally remove links of a video allegedly defaming Ramdev

* JNU professor's pleas for preserving CCTV footage on recent violence in varsity

TRIAL COURTS

* CBI’s plea seeking to cancel bail of middleman Rajeev Saxena in chopper scam case * Political cases against Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders

* Hearing in Unnao accident case. * Arguments on framing of charges in Unnao gangrape case.

NORTHERN REGION

* UP cabinet meeting, decision likely on police commissionerate system for Lucknow, Noida

* UP to send report to Centre on Pak refugees staying in state * Rajasthan locust attack damage assessment

SOUTHERN REGION

* Japan Coast Guard Ship JCGS Echigo to visit Chennai port from for joint exercise with Indian Coast Guard.

* AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad

* Medha Patkar to lead anti-CAA rally at Thiruvananthapuram by 4 pm * AP high-power committee on AP capital issue scheduled to meet at 11 am.

EASTERN REGION

* TMC students' wing to hold protest against CAA, CM Mamata Banerjee may attend. * Nobel Laureate economist Richard Thaler at IIM Kolkata

* Assam and Bihar assembly special session to ratify bill extending quotas for SC, ST in state legislatures

WESTERN REGION

*Former minister Yashwant Sinha's yatra against CAA reaching Vadodara, to address meet at 6 pm.

