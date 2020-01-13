Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:21 IST
All India News Schedule For Monday, Jan 13

* Opposition parties to meet on NRC, CAA

* Nine-judge SC bench to hear reference on issue of entry of women in Sabarimala Temple

---------------------------------------------------------------

NATIONAL BUREAU

* Meeting of opposition parties on NRC, CAA and NPR as well as on current political situation in country at 3 PM. * Briefing by IAF on R-Day parade at noon.

----------------------------------------------------------------

NCR BUREAU

* Media interaction by Special Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi at 12.30 pm * Protest by JNU students outside police headquarters at 2:30 pm

* Jamia students to gherao VC's office at noon.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

LEGAL BUREAU

SUPREME COURT

* Nine-judge bench to hear reference on Sabarimala Temple entry issue

* Hearing on issues related to rise in child rape cases * Tata And Nusli Wadia matter

* Karti Chidambaram’s ED case * Several orders and fresh PILs

DELHI HIGH COURT

* PIL for inspecting VVPAT EVMs paper slips used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

* VVIP Chopper money laundering case:Christian Michel Jame's bail plea * FB, Google and Twitter pleas against HC order to globally remove links of a video allegedly defaming Ramdev

* JNU professor's pleas for preserving CCTV footage on recent violence in varsity

TRIAL COURTS

* CBI’s plea seeking to cancel bail of middleman Rajeev Saxena in chopper scam case * Political cases against Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders

* Hearing in Unnao accident case. * Arguments on framing of charges in Unnao gangrape case.

...........................................................................................

NORTHERN REGION

* UP cabinet meeting, decision likely on police commissionerate system for Lucknow, Noida

* UP to send report to Centre on Pak refugees staying in state * Rajasthan locust attack damage assessment

-----------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTHERN REGION

* Japan Coast Guard Ship JCGS Echigo to visit Chennai port from for joint exercise with Indian Coast Guard.

* AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad

* Medha Patkar to lead anti-CAA rally at Thiruvananthapuram by 4 pm * AP high-power committee on AP capital issue scheduled to meet at 11 am.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

EASTERN REGION

* TMC students' wing to hold protest against CAA, CM Mamata Banerjee may attend. * Nobel Laureate economist Richard Thaler at IIM Kolkata

* Assam and Bihar assembly special session to ratify bill extending quotas for SC, ST in state legislatures

----------------------------------------------------------------

WESTERN REGION

*Former minister Yashwant Sinha's yatra against CAA reaching Vadodara, to address meet at 6 pm.

PTI DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

