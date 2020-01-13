Bengal: Elephant attacks kitchen, grocery store in search of

A house was damaged and a grocery store vandalised as an elephant, in search of food, attacked a village in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday, officials said. The incident happened in Malbazar block's Rajdanga village, triggering panic in the area.

In search of food, an elephant came out of the Kathambari jungle and attacked the kitchen of a house and a grocery store. Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

The villagers demanded increased vigilance by forest officials in the area. Panchayat Samity member Parishram Chik Baraik said elephant attacks on kitchens and grocery stores in the area have increased recently.

He said the matter has been raised with forest officials. Officials said they were trying to send the elephant back into the forest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.