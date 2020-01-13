2 labourers killed after debris falls on them in UP's Pratapgarh

Two labourers were killed on Monday after debris from the demolition of a dilapidated house fell on them in a village here, police said.

The incident happened in Deehmehdi Babuganj village in Lalganj area of the district, Lalganj Circle Officer Ramesh Chandra said.

Vinod (26) and Mohammad Saleem (30) died on the spot and their bodies have been sent for post mortem, Lalganj Circle Officer Ramesh Chandra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

