Navy introduces superior quality fuel for its platforms

The Indian Navy on Monday started using a new and superior category of high speed diesel which is expected to boost reliability of key platforms and their performance besides reducing carbon footprint. Indian Navy officials said the use of high flash high speed diesel (HFHSD – IN 512) with revised technical specifications would also help the force to ensure interoperability in operations with leading foreign navies.

"Successful introduction of the new fuel is a landmark occasion highlighting the enormous potential which exists within the country to produce world class products," the Navy said in a statement. In the last few months, the Indian Navy in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) carried out an extensive and thorough study on the new fuel before deciding to introduce it.

The officials said a comparative evaluation of existing international regulations were also examined zeroing on the specification of the fuel. "As an outcome, a revised technical specification was arrived at consisting of 22 test parameters including critical parameters cetane number, flash point, sulphur content, sediment content and oxidation stability," said an official.

"The new specification will not only ensure a better quality fuel but also result in a reduced carbon footprint," he said. The Navy said the "achievement" would also mark a new high with quality fuel available to all foreign Navy ships at Indian ports during exercises with the Indian Navy.

"This revolutionary initiative would go a long way in enhancing equipment reliability, performance, reduced carbon footprint, emissions and more importantly would be key enabler in the Navy's 'Mission Based Deployment' on a global scale," it said.

