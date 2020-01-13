Woman, on vacation to Digha, taken to hotel, raped: Police

A 42-year-old woman, waiting at the Digha station in West Bengal after missing her train, was taken to a hotel and allegedly raped, police said on Monday. The woman, a resident of Englishbazar in Malda district, came to Digha on a vacation on Sunday morning and was supposed to return in the evening but missed her train, police said, adding that she was then waiting at the station.

Later in the night, a man working at a hotel in nearby Talshari, which is in Odisha, approached her and she went along with him to spend the night there, police said. Talshari, about 10 km away from sea resort Digha, is near the West Bengal-Odisha border.

At the hotel, she was given tea, laced with sedatives, and after that she was allegedly raped, police said. The woman was then taken to a nearby forest on the sea beach and allegedly again raped over there, they said.

When she was being taken to the forest, some locals raised suspicion but the man told them that he was her family member, police said. The man also allegedly looted her purse containing around Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone. The woman was found in the early hours of Monday near the forest area.

She has lodged a complained based on which a case has been filed and medical tests are being done, a senior officer of the East Midnapore district police said. A suspect has been detained and police are further investigating the matter, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

