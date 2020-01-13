Highlights at 9 pm

Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

Delhi Police questions 3 JNU students including Aishe Ghosh; students, teachers boycott classes New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday questioned three JNU students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, in connection with the January 5 violence on campus, even as students and teachers boycotted classes on the opening day of the winter semester amid a standoff over the hostel fee hike issue.

Jamia VC says will 'explore possibility' of moving court for FIR against Delhi Police New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia VC Najma Akhtar on Monday said the varsity administration will "explore the possibility" of moving court for registration of an FIR against "police brutality" on the campus after hundreds of angry students gheraoed her office demanding action against the Delhi Police.

Oppn parties call for repealing CAA and stopping NPR/NRC, six parties skip meeting New Delhi: Stating that the "spirit of resistance has awoken", opposition parties on Monday called for repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act and "immediate stoppage of the NRC/NPR" on grounds that the "package" is unconstitutional and targets the poor and downtrodden.

PM Modi speaks with President Putin New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephonic conversation in which they underlined great similarity and convergence in the approaches of the two countries in ensuring regional and global security, peace and stability, the PMO said.

Eight cops among 19 injured in clash between two communities Hyderabad: A trivial issue took a violent turn when members belonging to two different communities clashed in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district leaving 19 people, including eight police officials injured, authorities said on Monday.

Book row: Shiv Sena worker files police plaint against Goyal Pune: A Shiv Sena worker on Monday filed a police compliant in Solapur in Maharashtra against Delhi BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal for "hurting sentiments" of people by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his book.

DySP Davinder Singh suspended, had sheltered terrorists at his residence Srinagar: Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was suspended on Monday even as it emerged that he had sheltered three terrorists, arrested along with him, at his residence here right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, officials said.

BJP, TMC leaders engage in dogfight over action against anti-CAA protesters Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh kicked up a row with his remark that "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", provoking an equally sharp retaliation from the state's ruling TMC, with a leader saying Ghosh should be "shot dead" by the central government.

Nitish says 'no justification' for nationwide NRC, but is open to debate on CAA Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that a country-wide NRC was "needless" and had "no justification" but was open to a debate on issues that have created "turmoil", including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

LGD41 SC-2NDLD SABARIMALA Not hearing pleas to review Sabarimala verdict allowing entry to women: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday made clear that it was not hearing pleas seeking review of a 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple and would rather deal with larger issues, including the extent to which the courts can intervene in "particular religious practices".

LGD45 SC-2NDLD TATA-WADIA Nusli Wadia withdraws defamation cases, including 3,000 cr damage suit against Ratan Tata, others

New Delhi: Bombay Dyeing Chairman Nusli Wadia on Monday withdrew all defamation cases, including the Rs 3,000 crore suit for damages, against Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others.

Indian-origin professor fired for Facebook post about Iran attack on US cultural sites New York: An Indian-origin professor at a Massachusetts college was fired for his Facebook post in which he encouraged Iran to choose 52 American sites as bombing targets, a statement he says was a "bad attempt at humour." By Yoshita Singh

DEL79 BIZ-LD INFLATION Retail inflation rose to over 5-yr high of 7.35 pc in Dec, surpasses RBI's comfort level

New Delhi: Retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier.

India ready to play day/night Test anywhere in Australia, asserts Kohli Mumbai: Months after Tim Paine's cheeky dig at him, India captain Virat Kohli on Monday asserted that they are ready to play day/night Test at any venue in Australia later this year. PTI

