Earthmover operator killed as showers, snowfall lash parts of Himachal

A 34-year-old earthmover operator was killed while removing snow as showers and snowfall lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Several areas, including Shimla, received light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning whereas some high-altitude areas witnessed snowfall, the meteorological department said.

Lal Chand died on the spot after the earthmover overturned near Bran village in the Manikaran valley on Sunday evening, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. With this, the death toll in snow-related mishaps has risen to four since last Wednesday.

Earlier, three persons had died in Shimla district. According to the data provided by an official of the State Disaster Management Authority on Monday evening, 359 roads, including 230 in Shimla zone, remained blocked.

The MeT centre has predicted rain, snowfall in higher and middle reaches besides rain and thunderstorms in plains and lower hilly areas till January 19 with a yellow warning for January 16. Meanwhile on Monday, Jawali received 28 mm of rainall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, followed by Manali (26 mm), Bilaspur (21 mm), Kangra (19 mm), Dharamshala (17 mm), Una (14 mm), Solan, Sundernagar and Bhuntar (11 mm), Bangana (10 mm), Shimla (9 mm) and Dalhouse (8 mm), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Mandi, Hamirpur, Jhungi and Thanaplan received 5 mm of rainfall each, he added. Besides Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong received 45 cm of snowfall followed by Kalpa (33.2 cm), Pooh (5 cm) and Manali (2 cm) in the past 24 hours, he said.

Till the filing of the report, heavy snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms continued Kufri on Monday. The minimum temperature increased by a few notches with Keylong recording the lowest temperature at minus 6 degrees Celsius, the MeT centre director said.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 3.3 degrees Celsius followed by Manali in Kullu district at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius followed by Kufri 4.2 at degrees Celsius and Shimla 7.7 degrees Celsius, he added.

The maximum temperatures decreased two to three degrees Celsius with the highest temperature being recorded in Solan at 15 degrees Celsius. In a Facebook post on Sunday night, the Shimla police stated that the MeT department has issued a yellow warning for January 16.

Keep in mind the weather alerts while travelling, the post advised people. In case of any help or further information, one can contact 112, 1077, 8894728034 or 0177-2812344, it added.

