Huge quantity of adulterated 'mawa' seized in Jodhpur

Jodhpur police on Monday evening raided a manufacturing unit here and seized 2,798 kg adulterated 'mawa', an official said. The police personnel destroyed the adulterated 'mawa' (sweet maker) at the unit inside a house in Adeshwar Nagar, he said.

Harmful chemicals like Sodium Formaldehyde were being used in the manufacturing process, said ACP Neeraj Sharma. The manufacturing unit was being run by one Rahul Singh Rajpurohit and the adulterated 'mawa' was being sold in several towns and villages of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.