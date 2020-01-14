Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man on countrywide 'padayatra' to seek ban on EVM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berhampur
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 10:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 09:50 IST
Man on countrywide 'padayatra' to seek ban on EVM

A 41-year-old man from Uttarakhand is on a countrywide 'padayatra' to seek a ban on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and bring back ballot papers in elections. Onkar Singh Dhillon, a real-estate businessman of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand was in Berhampur on Sunday evening as part of his 'padayatra' to create awareness against EVMs after traveling around 4,500-km on foot. He left this south Odisha city on Monday as he resumed his onward journey.

"EVMs should be banned. The parties in power might have manipulated the EVMs to come to power, which is not good for the country and its people," said Dhillon. In many countries, even in the developed ones EVMs are not used in elections, he said.

Dhillon, who is married and sports a beard, said he has never contested elections but he is apprehensive about the manipulation of EVMs. The 41-year-old said he had started his 'padayatra' from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on August 18, last year. His aim is to culminate the 'padayatra' at Rajghat, New Delhi after traveling around 6,500-km in the last week of March or the first week of April.

Dhillon claimed that he has already covered around 4,500-km before reaching here. He said he has covered some main towns of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. From Odisha, he would go to West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh and then New Delhi.

He said people in most states, including Odisha were warm and listened to him in crowded places. Dhillon has put his belongings in a cart which he pulls on the road. The cart has two national flags and posters on all sides to draw the attention of the people on the road.

Though he has covered around 4500-km on foot, his health condition is perfect. "I am quite fit. I walk around 35 to 40 km every day," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Whatfix Tops 100 Fortune 500 Customers, Scores Unprecedented 100th Percentile B2B SaaS Customer Net Promoter Score as Part of 2019 Milestones Confirming the Value of Digital Adoption Solutions

Digital Adoption Leader achieves record year with over 630 total customers, 300 Revenue Growth, a major AI platform acquisition and international expansion SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Whatfix, the leader in Digital A...

Delhi HC directs police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed for nearly a month due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act, while keeping in ...

Canada yet to decide if it will pay Harry and Meghan security costs

Montreal, Jan 14 AFP The Canadian government has yet to decide whether it will assume the security costs associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markles decision to split their time between Canada and Britain, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ...

Drunk men clash with policemen in Goa; four cops injured

A group of inebriated men clashed with a police team when the latter apprehended them for creating ruckus at a highway in Goa early Tuesday morning, a police official said. Four policemen were injured in the incident that took place around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020