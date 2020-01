Two cops suspended for assaulting scribe in Goa

Two Goa Police personnel have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a photojournalist in Margao town, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when photojournalist Soiru Komarpant, working with a local Marathi daily, was clicking pictures of a brawl between some tourists and an elderly woman near Margao bus stand in South Goa district.

At that time, police driver Ujesh Naik and constable Mahendra Gosavi, attached to Fatorda police station, allegedly manhandled Komarpant, the official said. A group of journalists later met Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas and informed him about the incident.

Gawas subsequently suspended the two police personnel, the official said. Goa Forward Party MLA from Fatorda and former state deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai posted a tweet on Monday night to condemn the assault on the journalist by policemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

