Illegal dredging: Sand, equipment worth Rs 6.48 cr seized
A large stock of sand, vehicles and other material worth over Rs six crore were seized during raids at four locations against illegal sand dredging in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. The raids were conducted on Monday by the district administration in Thane city and Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Shahapur talukas, Additional Collector Vaidehi Ranade said.
During the raids, 32 suction pumps, 25 barges, 330 brass of illegally excavated sand and 50 collection tanks collectively worth Rs 6.48 crore were seized, she said, adding that the equipment were later destroyed. The district administration received several complaints of illegal sand dredging following which the action was taken, she said..
