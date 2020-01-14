Four killed in road accident in Assam

At least four persons, including an infant, were killed and seven others seriously injured in a road accident in Karimganj district of Assam, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Sonakhiri area on Monday when a pick-up van collided with an auto-rickshaw, killing four passengers on the spot, a police officer said.

An irate mob set fire to the van leading to tension in the area, prompting deployment of security personnel, he said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies sent for post-mortem, the officer added..

