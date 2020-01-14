Night temperature to rise in West Bengal

The Met department on Tuesday forecast a gradual rise in night temperature in West Bengal, as Darjeeling in the hills recorded the lowest temperature in the state, while Contai was the coldest in the plains. The weatherman forecast a rise in night temperature by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in the state during the next three days.

The Met said also forecast shallow to moderate fog in morning hours over Gangetic West Bengal during the next two days. Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 4.2 degree Celsius, while Contai was the coldest in the plains at 6 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Kalimpong in the hills recorded 6.5 degree Celsius as the lowest temperature, while it was slightly higher in Siliguri at 6.6 degree Celsius, the weatherman said. Kolkata a little warmer than Monday, with the mercury settling at 12.1 degree Celsius during the night.

Coochbehar (8.6), Burdwan (8.8), Sriniketan (9.1) and Malda (9.5) were some of the other towns that experienced sub-10 degree Celsius temperatures, the Met said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.