Maha CM assures help to Mumbai student who sells peanuts to fund studies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met a Mumbai university student named Santosh Sable, who sells peanuts at Girgaum Chowpatty after attending classes to meet his daily expenses. After taking cognisance of a media report that went viral on social media about this youth, Thackeray met him and assured all possible help from the state government.

Sable, who resides in Satara area, sells peanuts at Girgaum Chowpatty beach every day after his studies to bear with daily expenses. The Chief Minister called Sable today and assured him of providing every possible help for his better education. Thackeray has also asked the officers to find out a way by which Sable can he helped. (ANI)

