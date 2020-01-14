Military training will inculcate patriotism: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said compulsory military training would instill patriotism in people. He was speaking at a 'Know Your Army' programme here.

"At times, one feels military training should be made compulsory. If it happens, then patriotism will be inculcated in Indians. There is a need for it today," he said. "Today, there is lack of patriotism among people I feel," he said.

"I am not saying it (military training) should be made compulsory," he, however, added. On the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Goa CM said the law had been passed in Parliament and everyone was duty-bound to follow it..

