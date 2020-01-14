Man gets no treatment for 2 days in J'khand hosp till family

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expressed disappointment at the alleged negligence of doctors at a government hospital in Koderma where they allegedly kept an elderly accident victim waiting till his relatives reached from neighbouring Bihar. It took the Koderma district police two days to find out a relative of the patient and his family members complained that he did not get any treatment during this period.

The chief minister took exception to the conduct of the management of the Koderma Sadar Hospital where 60-year-old Bihar resident, Shatrughan Sao, was admitted with a fractured leg following a road accident. Sao, who was at the Koderma hospital since the mishap took place 14 days ago, was referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Tuesday following the instruction of Soren.

Instead of giving him priority treatment, the hospital waited for his relatives to reach there, the chief minister said after receiving a complaint from the patient's family. "This attitude has been there for the last few years.

Instead of taking the responsibility to solve the problem - every officer wants to shift it. This is really sad, but the situation will change now. This attitude will no longer be tolerated," Soren said in a tweet. In a tweet, Soren directed the management of all (government) hospitals to treat patients with sensitivity.

"The police has the responsibility to locate relatives of unknown issues while doctors should focus on the treatment of the patients," Soren said in his tweet. Soren asked the RIMS management to treat Sao and asked Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray to arrange for sending him to his home at Ekangar Sarai of Bihar's Nalanda district after treatment.

Sources in the Koderma hospital said, after the police took Sao to the facility 14 days ago, the elderly man could not properly tell anything about himself. The police found out a nephew of his after two days and he started staying with him, sources said.

They also claimed that the Koderma hospital also lacked the specialist orthopaedic required to treat Sao..

