Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHA signs MoU with ITC e-Choupal to help farmers avail Ayushman Bharat scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:40 IST
NHA signs MoU with ITC e-Choupal to help farmers avail Ayushman Bharat scheme

The National Health Authority, the apex body implementing the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, has signed an MoU with ITC e-Choupal to help farmers avail benefits under the programme. As part of the MoU signed on Tuesday, ITC will conduct awareness camps through 400 Village Health Champions (VHCs) covering over 800 villages across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on a pilot basis.

These VHCs will make women and adolescents aware of the programme through group meetings and door-to-door campaigns. ITC e-Choupal is a network of 4 million farmers in over 35,000 villages across 10 states -- Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Through this collaboration, the NHA and ITC e-Choupal will spread awareness about the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya scheme and conduct outreach and training activities. The MoU was signed by Dr Praveen Gedam, the deputy CEO of NHA, and Anil K Rajput, the senior vice president of corporate affairs at the ITC.

The two organisations have come together to ensure eligible farmers have a better understanding of the scheme and seek hospital treatment for serious illnesses through it, according to a statement issued by the NHA. Through this partnership, millions of farmers would be able to access the information via 6,000 e-choupals.

"This partnership will empower millions of citizens in the rural India with digital interventions. The collaboration focuses on providing secondary and tertiary treatment for a range of serious illnesses such as cancer, heart ailments, etc to farmers and their families in rural areas," Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO of NHA, said. The Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

China will emerge as Americas strategic threat in this era of great power competition, a top Pentagon official has said, underlining the need for ramping up the US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region streng...

World Bank approves US$ 200m for earthquake housing reconstruction in Nepal

The World Bank has approved an additional credit of US 200 million to the Earthquake Housing Reconstruction Project EHRP in Nepal.The EHRP and the second additional financing contribute to the Government of Nepals umbrella Housing Reconstru...

BJP leader Satpal Singh Satti trying to denigrate reputed institution like JNU: BSP

BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria criticised Himachal Pradesh BJP President Satpal Singh Satti for his alleged remark in which he had referred to JNU as a place of freeloaders and said that the ruling party leader is trying to de...

Hanging around: BASE jumper saved from Thai cliff after parachute snags

A BASE jumper was left hanging half way up a Thai cliff for several hours after his parachute got caught on jagged rocks hundreds of feet above the ground.Locals raised the alarm on Monday after spotting Austrian Johannes Klauser suspended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020