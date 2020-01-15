Man held with 10 bullets at Delhi metro station

A 34-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi metro station for allegedly carrying ten live bullets in his baggage, officials said on Wednesday.

Pradeep Mishra had kept the bullets in his bag, and they were detected during X-ray screening of his luggage at the Nawada station on Tuesday, they said.

The conmuter was handed over by the Central Industrial Security Force to the Delhi Police for further investigation, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

